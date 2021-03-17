Bismarck Skating Club lace up for Disney Ice Show

The Bismarck Figure Skating Club is back and is getting ready for its annual show.

This year, one of the largest ice shows in the area is featuring 140 skaters in “A Disney Skate Away.”

Skaters will perform individually and in groups. One group, Ice Chips and Connection is an award-winning group.

The skaters put in collectively 500 hours of practice time and they were trained and choreographed by a team of coaches.

Four performances of “A Disney Skate Away” will take place at the VFW this weekend. Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, there will be two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday March 21, the group will perform at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person, and ages four & under are free. The tickets will be available two hours prior to show.

For a link to all the info on the ice show go here.

