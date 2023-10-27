BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck snow removal crews are still working to plow the school routes and major routes Friday morning, according to the city public works department.
“We anticipate to start in the residential areas around noon today,” said Public Works Executive Assistant Gayle Nicholson in a news release. “We will continue to plow the streets around the clock until everything has been plowed.”
Nicholson notes sand trucks are also out sanding the streets, but because of the cold temperatures, the streets are very slippery — “So please slow down and drive safely,” Nicholson adds.
Bismarck city officials also offer the following reminders as crews work to clean streets and roadways:
- If possible, move cars, trucks, boats, trailers, campers, or any other obstruction off the street, to allow the plows to more efficiently clean the streets.
- When removing snow from your sidewalks and driveway, do not place it in the street.
- It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. For cluster boxes, it is the responsibility of all the mail recipients to clear the snow from around the box.
- With the recent snow event, the city is asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the fire hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that firefighters can find and access the fire hydrant when they need it most. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant.
- It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months, the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it is setting in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.