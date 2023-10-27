BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck snow removal crews are still working to plow the school routes and major routes Friday morning, according to the city public works department.

“We anticipate to start in the residential areas around noon today,” said Public Works Executive Assistant Gayle Nicholson in a news release. “We will continue to plow the streets around the clock until everything has been plowed.”

Nicholson notes sand trucks are also out sanding the streets, but because of the cold temperatures, the streets are very slippery — “So please slow down and drive safely,” Nicholson adds.

Bismarck city officials also offer the following reminders as crews work to clean streets and roadways: