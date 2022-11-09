BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck city street crews are determined not to let the approaching winter storm get the best of them.
Acting Director of Service Operations Doug Wiles says Bismarck crews will begin working 24 hours starting at midnight, Wednesday night.
“The first priority during the storm is to ensure emergency routes remain passable,” Wiles notes in a news release. “Blowing and drifting snow may be an issue with this storm. City crews will work with emergency managers as a resource in emergency situations.”
Other issues Wiles notes for before, during and after the storm:
- Move vehicles off streets to aid in snow removal operation. Keep them off the street until the plows have cleaned your street.
- Snow Gates are used to make driveways passable (8 foot width driveways) and should reduce the amount of snow deposited by snow plows into driveways. The snow will now be deposited at the side of the driveway. It is the property owner’s responsibility to ensure that sightlines do not cause safety risks.
- Mailbox Clearance: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.
- A reminder to businesses and residents: According to City Ordinance (10-03-04), a person may not move, dump or deposit by any means any snow or ice accumulated on private property onto any public street, alley, or public right-of-way. The fine for this violation is up to $1,000.
- Adopt a Hydrant: We ask for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on water in case of a fire in your neighborhood. If you are a business owner, please take the time to ensure the hydrants in your area are kept clear also.
- Dumpsters: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months, the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it is setting in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.