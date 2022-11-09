BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck city street crews are determined not to let the approaching winter storm get the best of them.

Acting Director of Service Operations Doug Wiles says Bismarck crews will begin working 24 hours starting at midnight, Wednesday night.

“The first priority during the storm is to ensure emergency routes remain passable,” Wiles notes in a news release. “Blowing and drifting snow may be an issue with this storm. City crews will work with emergency managers as a resource in emergency situations.”

Other issues Wiles notes for before, during and after the storm: