BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck street crews continue efforts to keep snow emergency routes open during today’s winter storm.

Acting Director of Service Operations Doug Wiles says, due to the significant snow fall and blowing and drifting snow conditions, crews have been forced to focus efforts on keeping snow emergency routes passable during the storm. Once the storm has passed and emergency routes remain open, crews will begin plowing operations on major arterial streets and then residential areas.

Wiles also says because of the large amount of snow, snow gates will not be as effective on plows. Crews will make every effort to use the snow gates to make driveways passable, but they can’t make any guarantees.

“City crews will continue to work 24/7 until all streets have been plowed,” Wiles says. “Please drive with caution, slow down, and leave additional space between vehicles to allow for safe braking and unexpected actions.”

Other reminders: