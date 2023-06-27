BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)–People who enjoy walking and bike riding around Bismarck can look forward to another trail next year. This week, Bismarck city commissioners are discussing a plan to pave another half-mile path from Calgary to 43rd Avenue.



The new asphalt path is a partnership with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, and would run parallel to State Street. It is estimated to cost around $500,000, but Bismarck’s share of the payment would only be around $100,000.

“That made a lot of sense why they stopped it at the time, back in the early 2000s, because there was nothing north of that to connect to,” says Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell. “Now, we do have some things north of there, and our ability to make those connections helps the rec user — they just want to go out for a bike ride. It also helps the person actually just trying to get to work or walk somewhere if that’s their main mode of travel.”

The project is expected to go out for bids later this fall. The City of Bismarck notes that construction could begin as early as 2024.