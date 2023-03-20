BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve seen a letter in your mailbox from the City of Bismarck, you might want to take a look at it. The city’s Assessing Division has mailed out notices to some property owners with an increase in real estate valuation for 2023.

North Dakota’s Century Code requires that notices of increases are mailed to property owners with an increase of $3,000 and 10% or more of the prior year’s assessed value. The code also states that all property must be valued annually based on market values, so that they may be adjusted based on prior sales of comparable properties in the city. These valuation increases can also be increased when assessing properties with new structures, additions, remodels, or situations involving exemptions expiring.

Property owners with questions about the valuation increases can currently contact the City of Bismarck’s Assessing Division to ask questions or initiate a review of these property valuations. After the full review by the Assessing Division, those who seek to appeal their valuations can do so at a meeting hosted by the City of Bismarck Board of Equalization on April 4.

“The one thing we really want to stress to anyone who has received these notices is that we encourage you to call us and ask us questions if there is anything you do not agree with on the notice,” said Bismarck City Assessor Allison Jensen in a press release. “It is going to be difficult for our office to make recommendations if someone were to come to the April 4 meeting without having talked with us. The only way we can recommend any potential changes at that April 4 meeting is if we have had a chance to review the property and to meet with the individuals who would be impacted by the valuation increase.”

The Board of Equalization meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the Bismarck City/County Building on 221 North 5th Street, in the Tom Baker meeting room. If appeals made during this session are denied, citizens may also appeal with the Burleigh County Board of Equalization on June 5.

To learn more about home valuation or request a reassessment of property, visit this page on the City of Bismarck’s website, or call 701-355-1630.