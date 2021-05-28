Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library brings Norwegian culture to the community

You don’t have to travel over the Atlantic for some Norwegian culture because there’s some at your local library.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library has partnered with the Norway Sverdrup Lodge to bring a piece of the Scandinavian culture to guests.

In the display the lodge has everything from krumkake irons, ribbons from when the lodge was first established and other traditional items.

No matter where you’re from the lodge hopes this brings people together.

“This is to encourage to think about your heritage, your family history. Whether it’s Norwegian or German-Russian or Swedish. Whatever it might be. It’s just a fun opportunity to learn a little more about one of the cultures that is part of the vibrant community in Bismarck and Mandan” said Claudia Berg, an active member at the Norway Sverdrup Lodge.

The display will be up through the end of July.