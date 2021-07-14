Bismarck will keep status as Metropolitan Statistical Area

The Federal Office of Management and Budget announced Tuesday it will maintain the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) core population threshold of 50,000 residents in order to be designated an MSA.

The federal government was considering changing the core population threshold for what’s considered a “metropolitan statistical area” from 50,000 people to 100,000 people. Under the proposal, cities like Bismarck were at risk of becoming micropolitan areas.

“We are very appreciative that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) listened to our concerns and those of hundreds of communities across the country related to the proposal to increase the core population threshold of Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) from 50,000 to 100,000 population. The fact that OMB will not be pursuing the change at this time will ensure that essential community services, funded by various federal agencies which consider population size and MSA status, will continue into the foreseeable future,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken.