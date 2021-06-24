Bismarck woman accused of leaving children unattended outside bar

(AP) — A Bismarck woman accused of leaving two small children unattended in a parking lot while she drank at a bar is facing felony charges.

Police were called to the Elbow Room shortly before midnight Monday on a report that two children were left alone in a vehicle. One child, age 6, was seen playing basketball in the parking lot.

Police were called when the child told an adult to check on a 2-year-old left in the vehicle.

A police affidavit says the 25-year-old woman was in the driver’s seat when officers arrived. She told police she had been in the bar for five minutes, but an Elbow Room employee said she was inside for as long as 40 minutes.