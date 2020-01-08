Bismarck woman charged for killing her husband

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck woman accused of killing her husband has made her first court appearance.

Nikki Entzel, 38, is accused of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the death of her husband, Chad Entzel.

New information shows that Chad was shot to death in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, three days prior to the house fire in which Chad’s body was discovered.

Burleigh County Court documents said Chad was shot at least twice, and his body was decomposing when authorities found him on Jan. 2.

KX News was on the scene of the house fire on Jan. 2, while authorities searched the home and shut down roads on 43rd Ave NE.

Nikki called 911 to report the house fire, according to court documents.

Court documents said Chad’s body was found in the bedroom, along with a shotgun and ammunition.

Nikki told law enforcement she went to her home with another man on Dec. 30, and that he is the one who killed Chad when they argued.

No other charges have been filed in the case.

Nikki said she moved out of the home she and Chad shared on Dec. 30, and surveillance video shows her staying in a local hotel.

Two fires were started in the home, one in the furnace room and another in the bedroom.

An autopsy from the medical examiner said the gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted.

Nikki is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and tampering of evidence.

Her bond was set at $500,000 cash bond. The State’s Attorney’s office said she is a flight risk with a criminal history in Minnesota and South Dakota.

See the links below for previous coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge