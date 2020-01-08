Bismarck woman charged for killing her husband

A Bismarck woman accused of killing her husband has made her first court appearance.

Nikki Entzel, 38, is accused of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the death of her husband, Chad Entzel.

New information shows that Chad was shot to death in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, three days prior to the house fire in which Chad’s body was discovered.

Burleigh County Court documents said Chad was shot at least twice, and his body was decomposing when authorities found him on Jan. 2.

KX News was on the scene of the house fire on Jan. 2, while authorities searched the home and shut down roads on 43rd Ave NE.

Nikki called 911 to report the house fire, according to court documents.

Court documents said Chad’s body was found in the bedroom, along with a shotgun and ammunition.

Nikki told law enforcement she went to her home with another man on Dec. 30, and that he is the one who killed Chad when they argued.

No other charges have been filed in the case.

Nikki said she moved out of the home she and Chad shared on Dec. 30, and surveillance video shows her staying in a local hotel.

Two fires were started in the home, one in the furnace room and another in the bedroom.

An autopsy from the medical examiner said the gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted.

Nikki is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and tampering of evidence.

Her bond was set at $500,000 cash bond. The State’s Attorney’s office said she is a flight risk with a criminal history in Minnesota and South Dakota.

