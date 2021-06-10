Bismarck woman killed in motorcycle crash near Menoken

A Bismarck woman died Wednesday when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed nine miles south of Menoken.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a Bismarck man with a female passenger also from Bismarck was traveling south on 158th Street Southeast at the Highway 1804 intersection when he apparently braked and lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle overturned and landed in the south ditch of Highway 1804.

The 69-year-old female passenger was transported to CHI – St Alexius Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 49-year-old driver of the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.