Bismarck woman scammed out of $98,000

A Bismarck woman is out $98,000 after she was scammed.

The woman says scammers called her saying that her account with Capitol Credit Union was overpaid.

She was told the bank deposited $20,000 instead of $200.



The victim was 78-years-old.

She was told that she needed to give back the extra $19,800 that was in her account.

After the initial call, the woman then started receiving emails asking for additional payments.

There were several transactions over a month’s time totaling $98,000.



Bismarck Police say she never checked with her bank to make sure there was an extra balance.

When the woman finally got frustrated with the calls and refused to pay, she discovered it had been a scam.