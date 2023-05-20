Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET) A Bismarck woman that pleaded guilty to child abuse of her 5-month-old, has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Reports say 22-year-old Kierra Station’s baby, had skull fractures that medical workers said were not accidental.

According to court documents, Station initially denied the allegations, but later in 2021, told investigators the child had been crying for a long time and she lost control.

She says she threw him onto a couch and hit him with an open hand, then the child fell asleep, but she noticed something was physically wrong when he woke up.

The station is sentenced to three years of supervised probation after she serves her time at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.