A family from Ukraine has given us a firsthand account of how the war has uprooted what they were once used to.

Bismarck resident Sasha Tsibur-Mayer is going through a war thousands of miles away from home.

Sasha says she has family members who have been in bomb shelters in Ukraine for eight days now — and they have seen their own city being blown up.

The couple is now living 20 miles from their home in Kyiv.

“We are in a nightmare. I just cannot even imagine that in the 21st century we could face real war. It looks like Hitler came to our country. It’s a nightmare,” said Sasha’s friend, Yuliya Blyaha.

The constant shelling and shootings prompted the family to evacuate.

“We’ve seen a lot of rockets coming in. We’ve seen a lot of anti-rocket activities during the last week and unfortunately the fuel depot next to the airfield was bombed massively and they burned it,” said Yulia and her partner, Sergiy.

The couple has two children who are aware of the war but they are trying to keep them as far away from the violence as possible.

They say the area where they are there is a no light mandate because Russians have been targeting civilian areas at night — which also prompted the decision to have civilian patrols while others are resting.

“The local folks, the non-local folks, just the regular peaceful people have arranged to do the patrolling for around the village and I have my shift from 3 o’clock to 6 o’clock in the morning tonight,” Sergiy said.

Sergiy says the resources given by Ukraine’s allies have helped civilians hold back Russian forces.



“The military equipment being given to us by many countries and what I have to say…give us more and we can withstand Russia. We’ll get through this. We don’t need troops; give us money, give us cannons, we’ll kill through this,” said the couple.

They said they are fearful, though, because they never know what will happen next. But that they appreciate the love and support shown across the world — and they feel it deeply.

“We’re extremely grateful to all the folks who support us. We feel the support and we appreciate it deeply, and we would not be able to stay against Russia without your help actually,” said Sergiy and Yulia.

Sergiy says if countries continue to support Ukraine, they will be able to make it through the war.

Friday in Bismarck, local Ukrainian families and supporters will gather at the Capitol to show their love and express their needs. All are welcome.