Bismarck women participate in World Wide Knit in Public Day

Women in Bismarck are breaking out the looms, yawn, and needles to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day.

These Ladies are making sweaters, scarves, dish clothes, and hats in front of the former Governor’s Mansion.



They are encouraging anybody to pick up the hobby with a little patience.



Beth Campbell shares how she got started knitting and has advanced since then.

“I was so tense about it that my knitting was just awful. I tried to knit a dish cloth that was my first project, and it wasn’t square it was in the shape of a Christmas tree. It can be challenging but once you get into the rhythm it’s very relaxing,” Campbell said.

For anyone interested in learning how to knit, the group meets every Tuesday night at the Former Governor’s Mansion.



There hasn’t a knitting day at the mansion in 2 years.