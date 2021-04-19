Bismarck YMCA to host Farmers to Families event

A local organization is providing food for families who aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from.

The Missouri Valley Family YMCA has partnered with the USDA for the “Farmers to Families” programs that have provided meals all over the country within the last year.

This Tuesday more than 1,100 food boxes will available for.

Each box will have a variety of fruits, vegetables, chicken and dairy, including a gallon of milk.

“We’re just so pleased to be able to be part of something that we can really do some outreach and help in the community. That’s the mission of the Y. And it’s just really important you know that we’re able to give back. And this is a great way to do it,” Mindy Garland-Sayler, the Youth Development Centers Director for the YMCA.

The boxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Kirkwood Mall’s north parking lot beginning at 1 p.m.