BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz is encouraging area third and seventh graders to share what makes Bismarck great and what improvements they would like to see as part of the annual “If I Were Mayor” contest.

The essay contest is conducted each year by the North Dakota League of Cities. Each spring, the organization challenges area youth to think about public service and community leadership.

“This contest is a valuable opportunity for our next generation of community leaders to begin thinking about what they prioritize as part of a healthy, vibrant community,” said Schmitz. “I encourage every third- and seventh-grader to evaluate their hometown and look for ways we can make Bismarck better.”

Essay winners will be announced in conjunction with City Government Week, April 1-5, 2024. The winning individuals will receive a $150 cash prize and have their essays featured in CITYScan, the North Dakota League of Cities monthly magazine.

For more information about contest rules and the process of submitting essays, visit www.ndlc.org/161/If-I-Were-Mayor-Essay-Contest, or contact Jennifer at 701-223-3518 or jennifer@ndlc.org.