BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, August 9, a Bismarck street will be closed to through traffic.

According to a press release from the City of Bismarck, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 16th Street between Avenues D and F will be closed to traffic while the city Forestry Department removes trees near the area. This closure will remain in place until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

No detour will be in place, but access to the area will be maintained for residents.

