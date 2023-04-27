BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Starting 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 1, Ash Coulee Drive in Bismarck between Tyler Parkway and Valley Drive will be closed to through traffic.

The reason? Road construction work that will run into the fall of the year.

The intersection of Ash Coulee Drive and Valley Drive will remain open during the work. No pedestrian access or crossings will be maintained during the closure.

Drivers are asked to adjust their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is complete:

The detour route for the closure will be Washington Street to 57th Ave. NW to Tyler Parkway

Access to Horizon Middle School will be maintained from Ash Coulee Drive to Washington Street

Access to Elk Ridge Elementary School will be maintained by the detour route as listed above

Access to Ash Coulee Place will be maintained from Amberglow Drive

Access to Cornice Loop, Butte Drive, 1306 Ash Coulee Drive, 1240 Ash Coulee Drive and 1433 Ash Coulee Drive will be maintained from Cornice Drive

More information about the project is available on Bismarck city website. Additional information will be shared on the city’s social media channels throughout the project.