BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — BB’s Bath Bakery LLC began 4 years ago, after owner Becky Bjerklie experienced a tragic loss.

“It was after the loss of my son,” recalls Bjerklie. “A friend of mine introduced me to making soaps and stuff like that. I found that it was a really great therapy for me to get through a pretty rough time in our life. That’s how it started, and it really kept growing every year.”

BB’s features a wide variety of bath products — which are typically handmade, and feature unique shapes and color combinations you will not be able to find anywhere else in Bismarck.

“We carry unique bath bombs,” Bjerklie says. “Everybody loves our bath bombs. They’re not just your basic round ones. They’re in the shapes of a unicorn or a shark or something like that. We also do carry lotions. We carry shower steamers. Sugar scrubs, you name it. Anything bath and body related, we’ve got it for you.”

Unfortunately, the Bakery has decided to close their storefront located on Broadway Avenue in Bismarck — a choice which Bjerklie states was extremely difficult.

“This last year,” she recalls, “it was just a rough year with the economy in general. A lot of places we’ve talked to — other small businesses — have said the same thing. It’s just a real struggle.”

Bjerklie adds that the economy, the fact that people are saving rather than spending money, fee increases on product, and location all lead to the decision to close the store front. She gives some advice for those of us that want to help small businesses.

“Supporting local businesses is extremely important,” Bjerklie states. “That’s money that stays here in our state. And unlike an employee of a big corporation, they don’t go home, they don’t have a happy dance, and they don’t talk about what they did in sales. When they are done with work, they just go home. For us as small business owners, I have my dad call me everyday. And he’s like, ‘what’d you do in sales?’ He’s just my cheerleader — but that’s what it is to be a small business. We’re constantly cheering each other on, and it’s such a goal when we have customers come in. We do a happy dance. You’re really affecting local families. And it’s so important to not just say that you’ll support small business, but actually do it.”

Bjerklie says that even the smallest of actions — including sharing and commenting on Facebook posts, telling friends to visit, or making it a point to shop local before supporting chains can all help to benefit business owners in your area.



BB’s Bath Bakery LLC will continue to run out of Bjerklie’s home, where she will be accepting online orders and selling at craft and vendor shows. Bjerklie also states that she is hoping to make an Amazon debut in the future — and that while another storefront may be possible in the future, for now, she is comfortable enjoying what she loves at home.

