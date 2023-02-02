BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store at 1455 East Lasalle Drive is among 87 more stores the company is closing across the nation in 2023.

There’s no word yet on exactly when the store will be shut down, but it is reportedly expected “soon.”

The closing will leave only one Bed, Bath and Beyond store in North Dakota — the Fargo location at 4340 13th Avenue Southwest.

In 2022, Bed, Bath and Beyond announced it was closing 150 other stores in an effort to remain competititve and profitable.

Founded in 1971, the company had over 1,550 stores at its peak in 2017.

Recently, the company warned it may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization.