Britta Curl is getting her shot to compete in the 2022 Olympics, according to a report from WDAY. There’s been no official announcement from Team USA, and Curl and her family would neither confirm nor deny the reports at this time.

The Bismarck native did not make the original Team USA roster, which was announced in January, but will now join the team in Beijing as an injury replacement.

Forward Brianna Decker was injured in Team USA’s 5-2 win over Finland on Thursday morning, which has opened a spot for Curl to fill.

Curl spent the last several months in the U.S. residency program along with 27 other players. She was part of the national team that brought home silver in the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship this past summer.

Before joining the U.S. residency program Curl sat down with KX Sports to discuss the potential of earning an Olympic roster spot.

This will be Curl’s first Olympic games, but it won’t be her first time representing Team USA. She won gold as part of the 2018 Under-18 Women’s World Championship team.

Curl has found success everywhere she has gone, winning four state titles with her hometown Bismarck Blizzard. She then continued her career at the University of Wisconsin where she helped the team to two national titles.

After her most recent national title in 2021, Curl and Bismarck’s Kennedy Blair sat down with KX Sports to discuss their big win.

Team USA is set to play Canada on Monday at 10:10 PM central.