BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A portion of Bismarck’s Coleman Street is preparing for a 2-week closure.

According to a press release from the City of Bismarck, effective immediately, the area of Coleman Street between 43rd Avenue and Nelson Drive will be closed to through traffic while contractors are in the area reconstructing the roadway.

Access to the local businesses will be maintained from 43rd Avenue, and access to local residents will be maintained from the south.

No detour has been put in place.