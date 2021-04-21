Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall gearing up for construction to begin on Chick-Fil-A, other restaurants

In the coming weeks, more food options will be coming to the Capital City.

Initially, Chick-Fil-A was supposed to be up and running in March 2021 at the Kirkwood Mall — but over the last year, construction was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic then winter weather.

This May, trucks will begin to roll in to break ground on not just Chick-Fil-A, but also Blaze Pizza and Five Guys.

“This part of the redevelopment involves adding three buildings along 3rd Street. So it will be Chick-Fil-A, another building right along that, which is going to be exciting. We have two more tenants that we’re going to be able to announce in the coming weeks and then right next to that will be Blaze Pizza and Five Guys in the last building,” explained Mikalah Auer, the Marketing Director for Kirkwood Mall.

Phase 1 of the project was completed back in the fall of 2020.

It consisted of relocating light poles to be out of the way and closing off the entrance into the area.