Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck’s Sanford Health to open new unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sanford Health in Bismarck announced Tuesday they’re opening a new unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in the state.

The announcement came on Nov. 17’s KX Conversation, where Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health, said the special care unit will add 20 beds for COVID patients inside the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on 9th Street in Bismarck.

He said they have surge plans in place and will be moving nurses from non-emergency areas and clinical settings to help with the care.

When asked if he thinks they’ve hit “crisis” level, Dr. LeBeau said he believes so, and activating the surge plans is an “eye-opening experience.”

His message to North Dakotans?

“It’s important that our community takes this mandate seriously. We applaud the governor for the mandate, we look to try to slow the spread, limit the number of hospitalizations that come in. We’re still optimistic that if we make changes today we can decrease the spread, we can manage the hospital capacity, but if we’re going to make changes, today has to be that day.”

  • Sanford COVID-19 Unit
  • Sanford COVID-19 Unit
  • Sanford COVID-19 Unit

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

Thanksgiving Break

City Hall

Hunter Donations

Cattle Truck

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up

ATW: Class AAA Championship Wrap Up

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss