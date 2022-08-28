BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire on Sunday, August 28, in a Bismarck apartment building.

According to the BFD, at approximately 11:19 a.m., the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of smoke coming from the windows of a two-story apartment building on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue.

Fire crews, including seven fire department apparatuses and 20 fire fighters, arrived on the scene to find that the seat of the fire was located in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and ensure all heated areas were extinguished while Metro Area Ambulance and Crisis Care Chaplaincy provided support to the residents.

No injuries to the residents or first responders were reported, but fire and smoke damage was noted throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.