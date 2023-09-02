BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is coming to an end, and Fall is on its way — but this doesn’t necessarily mark the end of North Dakota’s outdoor activities, as one local event has been bringing in vendors for a special day of selling and sharing their products.

BisMarket takes place every Saturday from June to October in the capital city, and occurs by the municipal ballpark just off South Washington and Sweet Ave. On these market days, The blocked area comes alive with vendors and food trucks lining the path. The event is now over a decade old, and returning sellers note that it has expanded tremendously from the early years.

“We started from day one,” explains vendor Kara Winkler. “We were here 11 years ago when BisMarket started, and it’s been growing ever since. I think we had 3-4 vendors that were consistent every week — and now, we see 30 vendors every week. It’s been really fun to watch it grow.”

At this weekly event, local vendors sell all sorts of goods, ranging from produce and baked goods to art and flowers. This time of year, a change in produce will be happening — meaning that vegetables like squash, pumpkins, and root crops will be abundant in the fall months, especially at farmer’s markets. Some produce will not be seen after the first frost.

When freeze-up comes,” explains vendor Jonathon Moser, “we won’t have things like zucchini or cucumbers. Tomatoes will be ripening in the greenhouse, but not the same as coming straight off the vine. Most things will continue through the market — hopefully, anyway. We’ll see how the weather goes. “

BisMarket also offers live music, as well as food vendors with a variety of offerings — ranging from ice cream to Mexican cuisine. The market is holding a special event at the end of the month to commemorate the start of fall.

“On the 30th of September,” explains market manager Emma Franklund, “we are going to do our fall fest. We’re planning on having activities and other events happening, so keep an eye on our Facebook page for more information on that. The best thing right now is all of the produce coming in — we have an abundance of crops from around the state. We have corn showing up, and watermelon. We’ve got cantaloupe, and tomatoes are finally starting to come in. The produce rocks, and baked goods are shifting to a more fall and holiday feel.”

The BisMarket is open each Saturday, from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit the market’s website.