Bison symposium canceled for 2nd straight year due to virus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A three-day symposium in Bismarck to discuss the history and revitalization of the American bison has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Dakota Bison Symposium had been scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

Organizers say many of the national speakers have recently decided against traveling to North Dakota, where researchers say one in every 253 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

It is also one of the worst states in the country for rate of virus vaccinations.

Bismarck State College and its partners decided against a virtual format and rescheduled the event for next spring.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday confirmed 180 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,815 active cases throughout the state.