Thanks to the spring blizzard, North Dakotans are getting an extension on filing their state income tax returns.

You now have until April 25 to file your North Dakota return and pay any taxes that are due.

“We’re aware of the impacts facing many North Dakotans due to the extreme weather conditions,” said North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. “In response, we’re providing a waiver, allowing taxpayers an extra week to file and pay their North Dakota income tax without fear of​​​​​ accruing penalty or interest​ charges. Given the magnitude of the storm, the waiver is appropriate and will hopefully provide a level of relief to some as the state slowly digs out.”

This waiver applies only to the North Dakota state income tax deadline. At this time, the federal deadline remains April 18, 2022. Taxpayers can file for an extension if additional time is needed.

The state tax commissioner’s office has staff on hand by phone or email to help taxpayers with any issues and will be extending office hours until 7:00 p.m. on April 18, 2022.

Taxpayers can also visit the office on the eighth floor of the Capitol or call 701-328-1247 for assistance.