Blue-green algae advisories issued for 20 North Dakota lakes

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has issued blue-green algae advisories for the following North Dakota lakes:

Buffalo Lake (Pierce County)

(Pierce County) Bowman-Haley Dam (Bowman County)

(Bowman County) Lake Hoskins (McIntosh County)

(McIntosh County) Froelich Dam (Sioux County)

(Sioux County) Lake Tschida (Grant County)

(Grant County) Patterson Lake (Stark County)

(Stark County) Coal Mine Lake (Sheridan County)

(Sheridan County) Antelope Lake (Pierce County)

(Pierce County) Spiritwood Lake (Stutsman County)

(Stutsman County) Jamestown Reservoir (Stutsman County)

(Stutsman County) Lake LaMoure (LaMoure County)

(LaMoure County) Sweetbriar Dam (Morton County)

(Morton County) Alkali Lake (Stutsman County)

(Stutsman County) Pipestem Reservoir (Stutsman County)

(Stutsman County) South Hoffer (Sheridan County)

(Sheridan County) Frettim Lake (Kidder County)

(Kidder County) Buffalo Lodge Lake (McHenry County)

(McHenry County) Beaver Lake (Logan County)

(Logan County) Dead Colt Creek Dam (Ransom County)

(Ransom County) Alkali Lake (Sargent Lake)

Current Harmful Algal Bloom Map- NDDEQ as of 7/25/2021

A water advisory means the water may contain blue-green algae that can be harmful to humans and pets.

People that swallow or come into contact with water containing cyanotoxins can become sick with diarrhea and vomiting; or experience numb lips, tingling fingers and toes, dizziness, rashes, hives, and skin blisters. Pets and livestock may also suffer adverse health effects, which could result in death. There are no known antidotes for the cyanotoxins produced by blue-green algae. Children and pets are at a higher risk than adults for illness because of their smaller size.

Know it.

Blue-green algae can look like grass clippings floating in the water, clumps/puffballs, or green cottage cheese. It can also make the water appear like spilled green paint or green pea soup.

Avoid it.

Respect advisories and warnings announced by the NDDEQ. All water advisories and warnings are posted at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS under the map tab.

Do not swim, water ski, or boat in areas where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum, or mats of green or blue-green algae on the water; or let pets swim in or drink from affected waters.

If you or your pet accidentally swims in water that might have a cyanobacteria bloom, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible.

Do not irrigate lawns with pond or lake water that looks scummy or has an awful odor.

Report it.

Report suspected blue-green algae blooms to the NDDEQ at 701-328-5210 or on the NDDEQ’s Harmful Algal Bloom webpage at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS. Because it can take time to receive laboratory test results, NDDEQ urges people to be cautious and avoid waters that look discolored, scummy, or have a foul odor.