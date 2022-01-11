Blue Shield Caring Foundation opens SPARK grant 2022 funding cycle

Non-profit organizations across North Dakota could get some helpful funding for community projects, as applications are now open for the SPARK grant.

BlueShield Caring Foundation began the SPARK grant last year to support health equity programs.

So far, seven nonprofits, municipal entities, and school systems have received funding since the program began.

Applicants may qualify for up to $50,000 to provide health-related services in their communities.

Organizations must first submit a letter of intent by February 15 in order to be considered for the spring funding cycle.