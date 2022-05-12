PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say a body recovered on April 27 has been identified as a missing North Dakota traveler.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, the body in Newton Creek near I-40 and White Oak Crossing was identified as 25-year-old Jordan Simeon, who had been reported missing on March 7.

Simeon’s family told investigators that he was traveling from Fargo to New Orleans.

Investigators said the last that his family heard from him he had developed car issues at White Oak Crossing on March 6.

Deputies said they searched the area several times without locating him until cadaver dogs were called in to assist in Newton Creek in April.

Investigators said they are still awaiting the results of an autopsy.