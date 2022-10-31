WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A body reported north of Williston Friday may be related to an attempted murder case in the city in late September.

On October 28, Williams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a body in a field. A preliminary investigation identified the deceased person as a male.

Williams County detectives also responded to the scene and, during their investigation, determined that the clothing and body markings of the individual found in the area potentially matched that of Leonard Higdon Jr, who had previously been a suspect in a September 29 attempted murder investigation in the city of Williston. At the time, Higdon fled the scene of what was first described as a domestic violence incident involving two female victims.

The body has been transported to the North Dakota Medical Examiners office for an autopsy to make a positive identification and identify the manner of death.

The investigation is continuing by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.