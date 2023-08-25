MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot Police have identified the man whose body was found Thursday along the road in the 700 block of 31st Avenue Southwest.

Authorities say he is 30-year-old Brandon J. Kvame, a Minot resident.

“The autopsy has been completed, however the toxicology report is still being conducted,” says Investigations Commander Captain Dale Plessas. “The results of toxicology could take several months. We will not have a definitive cause of death until the toxicology report has been finalized.”

Minot Police officials note the department treats all unattended deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise.