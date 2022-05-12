Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10.

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered around 9:10 p.m., May 10, by a fisherman along the river. An autopsy was conducted and dental records were used to identify the remains as belonging to Little Bird.

She was reported missing in January and the family had not seen her since June 2021. It’s believed she was last seen in December 2021 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. In February, organized searches were conducted in several locations.

Police say, based an initial investigation, they do not suspect any foul play in Little Bird’s death.