NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The body found in Lake Sakakawea last week has been identified as Charles Bearstail, who went missing in late April.

According to the MHA Emergency Operations Center Facebook page, Bearstail’s cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

“On behalf of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, and all the search personnel involved during this incident response, the Incident Commanders for the Charles Bearstail Search Operation would like to extend everyone’s sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bearstail during this immensely difficult time,” the press release said.

An angler found the body on Saturday, June 4 along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge.

Bearstail was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, April 27 after he wasn’t heard from for three days. His phone was last in use on April 24 around 11:15 a.m. and his vehicle was found at the Four Bears Park Point.

On April 26, a green kayak matching the general description of the kayak Bearstail was known to have was found on the east lakeshore of Lake Sakakawea.

Law enforcement believed Bearstail went out onto Lake Sakakawea with his kayak on or around April 24 during the afternoon or early evening hours.