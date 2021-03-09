Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — A police standoff that dragged on for more than 17 hours ended with a family reunited, a hostage taker dead and a bomb squad searching a home for explosive devices, police said Tuesday.

Three of the four people in the home were held as hostages during the ordeal, and the last hostage was safely released early Tuesday. A member of the state police tactical team used deadly force during the standoff, officials said.