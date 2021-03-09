Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing says it got more new orders than cancellations for planes in February. That hasn’t happened since November of 2019, before the pandemic devastated the airline business. Boeing said Tuesday that it received 82 new orders and 51 cancellations last month, for a net gain of 31. The biggest order last month came from United Airlines, which committed to buy another 25 Boeing 737 Max jets. That’s the plane that was grounded worldwide in 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S. and other countries have let the plane fly again after Boeing made changes to the Max.