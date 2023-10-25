JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A bomb threat called in to the North Dakota State Hospital at Jamestown Wednesday morning turned out to be false.

Following the call at 8:45 a.m., local law enforcement conducted a ground search and additional investigations at and around the hospital. After nearly three hours, no suspicious items were located and, at 11:30 a.m., restrictions on access to the hospital were lifted.

The Jamestown Police Department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and ND Highway Patrol initially responded to the threat and coordinated on scene with North Dakota State Hospital staff and administration.

A Stutsman County drone team was utilized as well in the investigation.