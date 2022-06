MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a call from a local business stating they received a bomb threat around 11 a.m.

The business is located in the 100 block of 8th Ave NW. It was evacuated and portions of North Broadway were closed.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, when the bomb squad arrived, there was no threat and the area was reopened around 12:15 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.