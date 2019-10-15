Bond set in re-trial of Bowman murder case

A $5 million cash bond has been set in the case of two people convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Murder who had their conviction overturned by the Supreme Court.



Chase Swanson and Madison West received the news of the new bond at a court hearing today.

The case is back in the hands of Bowman County State’s Attorney’s after the State Supreme Court reversed the decision this summer.



A new trial date has not been set.

Swanson and West are being retried on Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

That charge requires the state to prove intent in the death.

Swanson and West were convicted in February of 2018 in the August 2016 beating death of Nicholas Johnson at a Bowman motel.

Both were given sentences of life without the possibility of parole.



Swanson and West remain in prison on two other convictions in the same case.