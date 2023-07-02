BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Here in North Dakota, we love a good drink. Just a look around Bismarck alone lets one see all sorts of bars and brewing companies, each with its own unique concoctions ripe for tasting. With that being said, it may come as no surprise that ND may be more adoring of alcohol than most — and as a new study shows, we’re not the only state with a drinking problem.

To determine which states consumed the most alcohol, QuoteWizard looked at alcohol consumption data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021, as well as their reported number of ‘Heavy Drinkers’ (men who consume more than fifteen drinks a week, and women who consume more than eight). Data for the ethanol (alcohol) consumption per capita in each state in 2021 and alcohol sales data per month from 2017-2021 were sourced from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). Data for alcohol-related deaths were taken from Drug Abuse Statistcs, and represent the average number of these incidents from 2015-2019. These statistics were then added together to determine a total composite score for each state — and likewise, a rank for which inhabitants of the U.S. are the ‘booziest’.

During this ranking, it was noted that North Dakota placed very highly on the list, positioned comfortably in the top ten.

Rank State Ethanol (Alcohol) Per Capita % of Heavy Drinking Prevalence DUI Rank 1 Vermont 3.13 8.6 6 2 Wisconsin 3.15 8.2 5 3 Nevada 3.51 6.8 7 4 Wyoming 3 6.7 3 5 Maine 2.97 7.1 11 6 Montana 3.34 6.6 12 7 North Dakota 3.3 5.4 1 8 Minnesota 2.92 6.4 15 9 Colorado 3.06 6.1 14 10 Hawaii 2.66 6.2 9

When compared to the U.S Average, North Dakota has been observed to have both a higher amount of Alcohol Per Capita, but a lower percentage of Heavy Drinking Prevalence than the national average.

Averages Ethanol (Alcohol) Per Capita % of Heavy Drinking Prevalence U.S Average 2.51 5.7 North Dakota Average 3.3 5.4

The largest reason for North Dakota’s high placement on the list, however, stems from its number of Driving Under the Influence charges. In the most recent data studied by QuoteWizard, the Peace Garden state reported a total of 4,833 DUIs in 2019 alone — a 16% increase from 2010. This averages out to 87 DUIs per 10,000 drivers. This is the highest number of DUIs per capita of any state. In terms of alcohol-related deaths, North Dakota also saw an average of 347 per year between 2015 and 2019 — with 2.6% of these deceased individuals being under 21 years of age.

This study comes at a time where alcohol sales are at an annual high: after analyzing data from NIAAA between 2017 and 2021, it was determined that overall alcohol sales experience a major jump during the summer months — particularly June and August — before experiencing a decline, slight resurgence in December, and a major drop between January and April.

Month Increase/Decrease in Alcohol Sales January -16% February -17% March -3% April -4% May 5% June 18% July 5% August 10% September -5% October 0% November -1% December 9%

In order to view the full study, including details for each state, visit QuoteWizard’s results page here.