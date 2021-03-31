Border Patrol arrests two Romanian citizens for illegally crossing the US-Canada border

U.S. Border Patrol agents say they arrested two Romanian citizens for illegally entering the United States in a vehicle at a closed Port of Entry on March 26.

According to a press release, agents assigned to the Portal, North Dakota Border Patrol Station were notified that a vehicle had illegally entered the country at the Ambrose Port of Entry in Divide County around 7:30 p.m., which was closed at the time.

Agents stopped the vehicle just south of the port in Ambrose. Upon questioning the occupants, Border Patrol says they determined they were both citizens of Romania and had just crossed the border from Canada.

The two were transported to the Portal station for further processing, were “ordered removed” from the U.S. and returned to Canada on March 27.