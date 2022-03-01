U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Portal seized more than six thousand counterfeit entertainment systems Wednesday from a rail car destined for North Dakota.

One of the counterfeit entertainment systems seized at Portal

Authorities had targeted a rail container for inspection at the border crossing and discovered 6,464 of the electronic systems that would have been worth more than $2 million if they had been genuine.

Customs officials note, with the growth of foreign trade to the U.S., people and companies have profited in the billions from the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods.

Customs and Border Protection has an online system that allows trademark and copyright holders to register and provide information that help authorities identify illegal merchandise bound for the U.S.

“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” said Portal Port Director James Rector. “Counterfeiting adversely affects the ability of lawful copyright holders to profit from their original ideas. Counterfeiting also harms consumers because manufacturers of forged products have little motivation to use safe, high-quality materials in their products.”

Customs and Border Protection has also created a website aimed at consumers to raise awareness of the economic harm and dangers involved in purchasing counterfeit merchandise.

If you have information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, you’re asked to contact Customs and Border Protection at 1-800-BE-ALERT, or the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center online or by phone at 1-866-IPR-2060.