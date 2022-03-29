The North Dakota Democratic Nonpartisan League held its state convention in Minot over the weekend to nominate candidates and lay out the vision for their party.

We spoke to Rep. Joshua Boschee (D-Fargo) who gave a keynote speech at the convention on Saturday, March 26.

Boschee’s main message is investing in North Dakota families and North Dakotans first.

“Medicaid expansion, funding K-12 public schools, making sure that we’ve invested in behavioral health and township roads,” said Boschee.

Boschee contends that there is a growing extreme wing of the Republican party known as the Bastiat Caucus which is voting to gut all funding for human services.

Boschee called on North Dakotans to vote for Dem-NPLers or moderate Republicans who support childcare, education and access to food, among other social safety-net programs.

“A lot of these extreme Bastiat Caucus members vote no on all of those issues. So, at a time when we are going to have a record surplus, we’ve got a lot of federal money flowing in the state, this is an opportunity for North Dakota to leap ahead; to invest in families and North Dakotans first,” said Boschee.

Boschee argued that the Bastiat Caucus is limiting the legislature from doing basic governing.

By introducing divisive ideas that are meant to target certain sub-groups, Boschee says it takes away from the time that the legislature needs to do impactful work.

“So these what I call boogeymen policies, don’t do anything to help the average North Dakotan. In fact, they cause problems, and people get hurt because of it, and they leave,” said Boschee.

Boschee says far-right policies, such as banning transgender students from competing in K-12 sports or prohibiting critical race theory from schools, are driving younger people to leave the state.

“We’ve invested 12 plus years in their public education all for them to go to another state, to work, and then we’re not able to retain people or recruit people as well because you know certain legislators may not care what people think they think about North Dakota, I know many do. And, we’re looking for a qualified skilled workforce. We’re looking for keeping people that we’ve invested in our state,” he added.

KX News will be at the North Dakota GOP State Convention this weekend and reporters will be talking with members of the Bastiat Caucus. The convention starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.