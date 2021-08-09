Bottineau boy gets a Golden State Warriors basketball court in backyard thanks to Make-A-Wish

When Liam was only one, he was diagnosed with a rare disease that impacts his immune system.

“He had a growth on his neck that extended down to his collar bone and all the way around to the back of his head around like the brain stem area,” Patricia Halvorson, Liam’s mom, said. “Upon biopsy, we were sent to Fargo to meet with Dr. Anim, and then it was discovered that he had LCH or Langerhans cell histiocytosis.”

To this day, Liam and his family continue to travel from Bottineau to Fargo for follow-up appointments and treatments. Liam’s social workers are the ones who reached out to Make-A-Wish in Minot where they worked their magic.

“We did Zoom calls because then it was right around COVID so then we did Zoom calls with his two wish granters, Dawn and Amy, and they kind of narrowed it down to three things that he was interested in,” Patricia said.

At just the age of four, Liam’s love for basketball is well known — which is why Make-A-Wish built him his very own basketball court in his backyard decked out in his favorite teams’ colors. And if you ask him who his favorite player is, he tells everyone…

“Stephen Curry,” Liam said. “Because he plays for the Warriors.”

On the day of his wish reveal, the Bottineau high school boys basketball team even showed up to play a game with him. One of Liam’s wish granters, Dawn Roness, said it’s all about putting a smile on faces like Liam’s.

“That’s what it’s all about is to give them a little relief away from their normal day-to-day of dealing with their illness and things that can make them not feel well or whatever,” Roness said. “But to see the joy and the happiness and for them to just take a step away and enjoy the evening was a lot of fun.”

The entire Halvorson family says the support of others from the very beginning has been amazing and that they are so grateful to everyone that helped make Liam’s wish a reality.

“Makes you happy to live in a town like Bottineau cause like you said not only the friends and family support but yeah just the community coming together,” Lance Halvorson, Liam’s dad, said. “It’s amazing when you have a town like Bottineau cause they can support you and get behind you.”

Patricia said in April they were given the good news that they only have to go to Fargo now once a year for follow-up appointments.