Bowman police warn of possible mountain lion in the area

Bowman police say they’ve received reports of a “large predatory animal” that may be in the city limits.

According to a Facebook post from Chief of Police Charles Headley, a family pet was recently attacked in the northwest part of the city and died. An area game warden is investigating the suspect predator, which may be a mountain lion.

Residents are asked to not walk their pets or walk in rural areas alone until the investigation is complete. More information will be released soon, Headley says.