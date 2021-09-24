Bowman police warn of possible mountain lion in the area

Top Stories

Bowman police say they’ve received reports of a “large predatory animal” that may be in the city limits.

According to a Facebook post from Chief of Police Charles Headley, a family pet was recently attacked in the northwest part of the city and died. An area game warden is investigating the suspect predator, which may be a mountain lion.

Residents are asked to not walk their pets or walk in rural areas alone until the investigation is complete. More information will be released soon, Headley says.

