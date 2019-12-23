BPD Looking for Missing Person with Short Term Memory Loss

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help locating 60-year-old Vincent Clarence Laframboise.

He’s described as a Native American Male, 5’11” tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His family says he should be wearing a stocking cap, black coat, sweat pants and tennis shoes.

Family reported that he has not been seen since 11 p.m. Sunday night when he left his residence on the 1700 block of N. 15th Street. He was reported missing at 12:33 a.m. today.

According to his family, Lafromboise suffers from short term memory loss.

Family says he may be traveling to Wakpala, South Dakota.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.