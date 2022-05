Bradley Morales has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Sharmaine Leake, the mother of his children.

This comes on day three of the retrial where Morales chose to defend himself.



The retrial was the result of an appeal back in July of 2019 after the North Dakota Supreme Court found that Ward County District Court violated his right to a public trial by closing eight different hearings to the public.

Sentencing for 32-year-old Morales has yet to be scheduled.