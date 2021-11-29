Brand inspection grace period coming to an end

Brand owners may want to check that their brands have been renewed, as the grace period will soon come to an end.

With an initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, producers were granted a grace period of one year.

Brand inspectors recommend getting applications in as soon as possible if they have not been submitted yet.

Brand renewals are due every five years and aren’t easy to get back once they have lapsed.

“It’s going to be a challenge. They’ll have to reapply for the brand. And whether they get it or not is going to be questionable because of the law changes,” said Blaine Northrop, chief brand inspector for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

To complete the brand renewal process, brand owners must fill out, sign and return their renewal form to the North Dakota Stockman’s Association Office.