Brand inspection grace period coming to an end

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brand owners may want to check that their brands have been renewed, as the grace period will soon come to an end.

With an initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, producers were granted a grace period of one year.

Brand inspectors recommend getting applications in as soon as possible if they have not been submitted yet.

Brand renewals are due every five years and aren’t easy to get back once they have lapsed.

“It’s going to be a challenge. They’ll have to reapply for the brand. And whether they get it or not is going to be questionable because of the law changes,” said Blaine Northrop, chief brand inspector for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

To complete the brand renewal process, brand owners must fill out, sign and return their renewal form to the North Dakota Stockman’s Association Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories