MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — There is currently a heavy police presence at a home in Mandan.

A witness tells KX News several cop cars and a SWAT team have been at the home on 1st St. and 2nd Ave NE for more than three hours. The witness also states that police drew their guns at one point, and that more deputies began arriving to the location after their initial arrival.

The videos show the police eventually entering the building. The witness states that officers were at a stand-off with someone inside the residence, yelling at someone to come out from inside the building.



KX News has reached out to the Mandan Police Department, but has not heard back yet. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.